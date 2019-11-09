***ALL PRICES ON THE MENU INCLUDE THE 20% TAX!!!***

Established in 2011, the Portland Canna Connection has been happily serving the OMMP community with the best medicine from the top vendors in the state. We are happy to incorporate our new recreational customers and invite you to come down and check out all the amazing edibles, concentrates and quality flower that we offer to you at the lowest prices in town!

As one of Portland's first dispensaries, we are conveniently located in the heart of Hawthorne, on 46th Avenue with a parking lot available for customers.

WE ARE RECREATIONAL OLCC AND OMMP MEDICAL!!

