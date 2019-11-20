Follow
CannaDaddy's
Deals
MEDIBLE MONDAYS!
All edibles 20% off every Monday!
This does not include RSO or Tincture! While Supplies Last! Call ahead to verify product availabilty.
All Products
Ego Loss (Novik)
from Novik Industries
33.64%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cujo (Heroes of the Farm)
from heroes
26.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Dog Walker
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Oregon Indigo (Geek Farms)
from Geek Farms
22.16%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Interspecies Erotica (Heroes of the Farm)
from Heroes of the Farm
24.7%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cherry Stout (Heroes of the Farm)
from Heroes of the Farm
25.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Downtown Lounge (Heroes of the Farm)
from Heroes of the Farm
22.5%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
BOTTOM - Kush & Cheese (Sasquatch Valley Farms)
from Sasquatch Valley Farms
19.92%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$4Med 1g
+9 more sizes
In-store only
BOTTOM - Lemon Cake (Sasquatch Valley Farms)
from Sasquatch Valley Farms
18.91%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemon Cake
Strain
$4Med 1g
+9 more sizes
In-store only
CONNOISSEUR - Alien Rock Candy (Wicked Kind)
from Wicked Kind
27.17%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Alien Rock Candy
Strain
$10Med 1g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CONNOISSEUR - Bernie Mac (Wicked Kind)
from Wicked Kind
17.1%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$10Med 1g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CONNOISSEUR - Corazon (Yerba Buena)
from Yerba Buena
0.64%
THC
14.83%
CBD
$10Med 1g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CONNOISSEUR - Crown Point Glue (Eastwind)
from East Wind Cannabis
21.61%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$10Med 1g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CONNOISSEUR - Gorilla Confidential (SugarBud)
from Sugarbud
24.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$10Med 1g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CONNOISSEUR - Grapehead (Sugarbud)
from Sugarbud
26.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$101g Med
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CONNOISSEUR - Hidden Pastry (Suagrbud)
from Sugarbud
21.2%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$101g Med
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CONNOISSEUR - Humble Pie (Wicked Kind)
from Wicked Kind
21.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$10Med 1g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CONNOISSEUR - Lion's Gold (Lucky Lion)
from Lucky Lion
31%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$10Med 1g`
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CONNOISSEUR - Sneeze (Wicked Kind)
from Wicked Kind
22.91%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$10Med 1g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CONNOISSEUR - Steel Bridge (Pruf Cultivar)
from Unknown Brand
18.69%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$10Med 1g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CONNOISSEUR - Strawberry Shortcake (High Noon Cult)
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
21.31%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Strawberry Shortcake
Strain
$10Med 1g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CONNOISSEUR - Sunset Sherbet (Lucky Lion)
from Lucky Lion
28.1%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$10Med 1g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CONNOISSEUR - True OG (SugarBud)
from Sugarbud
20.2%
THC
0.05%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$10Med 1g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
ELITE - Angry Wizard (Heroes of the Farm)
from Heroes of the Farm
21.76%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Blissful Wizard
Strain
$121g Med
+3 more sizes
In-store only
ELITE - Animal Face (Sugarbud)
from Sugarbud
24.04%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$121g Med
+3 more sizes
In-store only
ELITE - Beach Wedding (Sugarbud)
from Sugarbud
27.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$12Med 1g
+9 more sizes
In-store only
ELITE - Gelato 33 (Sugarbud)
from Sugarbud
22.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$121g Med
+3 more sizes
In-store only
ELITE - Layer cake (Ideal Farms)
from Ideal Farms
27.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121g Med
+3 more sizes
In-store only
EM Dog (Sasquatch Farms)
from sasquatch
20.87%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog
Strain
$41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ewe-2 (Sasquatch Farms)
from sasquatch
23.13%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
MID - Critical Mass Sungrown (Eastwind)
from Unknown Brand
7.92%
THC
13%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$61 g
+9 more sizes
In-store only
MID - Firehouse (Sasqautch Farms)
from Sasquatch Valley Farms
18.96%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$6Med 1g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
MID - Forbidden Fruit (Sasquatch Valley Farms)
from Sasquatch Valley Farms
24.19%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$6Med 1g
+9 more sizes
In-store only
MID - Forbidden Fruit (Sugartree)
from Sugar Tree Farm
19.65%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$6Med 1g
+9 more sizes
In-store only
MID - Purps (Demeter Gardens)
from Demeter Gardens
18.29%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Mendocino Purps
Strain
$6Med 1g
+9 more sizes
In-store only
MID - Sourband (Sasquatch Farms)
from Sasquatch Valley Farms
20.22%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$6Med 1g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
MID - Strawberry Trainwreck (Sunlight Ridge)
from Unknown Brand
12.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$6Med 1g
+9 more sizes
In-store only
MID - Super Blue (Sunlight Ridge)
from Unknown Brand
11.09%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Super Blue Dream
Strain
$6Med 1g
+9 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Fruity Pebbles (Phantom Farms)
from phantom
28.15%
THC
0.07%
CBD
501st OG
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
PREPACKAGED OZ - Astral Works (Pruf Cultivar)
from Unknown Brand
4.4%
THC
7.24%
CBD
Astral Works
Strain
$1501 oz
+1 more size
In-store only
PREPACKAGED OZ - Mimosa (Rogue)
from Unknown Brand
20.24%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$1001 oz
+1 more size
In-store only
