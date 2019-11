Welcome to Canna Daddys! We pride ourselves on having the largest stock of Oregon's medical and recreational inventory. Our inventory moves quickly, so if there is something on our menu you would like, please call ahead to ensure we have it prior to coming down. Strict strain testing and expansive knowledge helps us make your medicating needs more personal. We pride ourselves on the quality and availability of our products. We feature a full range of edibles, flower, concentrates,tincture, topicals and everything else you may need to ensure the perfect medicating experience. We welcome both medical and recreational customers, all you need is a valid state issued ID stating you are over 21 years of age, if you are a OLCC cardholder we will have you served first!