For being the only dispensary in the area, I am always impressed with the outstanding level of customer service that Canna Delivers delivers. They always have an extensive menu with the best quality bud. All of the employees are professional, respectful, and care about their jobs as well as the success and reputation of the dispensary. A regular at Canna Delivers for the last five years now, I have nothing but the best to say about these guys. 5/5 would recommend! Keep up the good work Canna Delivers.