The sales rep was very engaged and helpful, presenting options we hadn't previously considered.
· 20% OFF FIRST TIME PATIENTS · 10% OFF FOR VETERANS · ALL PRICES ARE TAX INCLUDED · GRAND OPENING COMING SOON · LARGEST DISPENSARY IN BROKEN ARROW Here at Canna Land, we take pride in providing exceptional service to all of our customers, from beginners to cannaseurs. Our highly knowledgeable staff will guide you through your experience and assist you with choosing the most optimal products suited for you. Our mission is to provide the finest quality selections not just in Broken Arrow, but in all of Oklahoma. With our extensive and diverse menu and an unparalleled customer experience, your satisfaction is guaranteed.
🧖♂️ GIRL SCOUT COOKIES 🧖♂️ - 👽 APOCALYPSE 👽 - 🙌 ROSETTA STONE 🙌 - 😈 SOUL ASSASSIN 😈 - 🍓 STRAWBERRY LEMONADE 🍓 - 🍉 WATERMELON 🍉 - 😬 SOUR DIESEL 😬 ------------------------- G $10 🤑 1/8 $30 🤑 ¼ $55 🤑 ½ $105 🤑 OZ $200
Get one of each for $99 OTD 1/8 of Gold Flower ( Rosetta Stone, Soul Assassin, Watermelon, Strawberry Lemonade, and Girl Scout Cookies) Juicy Gummies 100mg (Banana Split, Blue Raspberry, Cherry Cheesecake, Sour Apple, Strawberry, Tangerine, Watermelon, Wild Cherry) Noble Nectar Plasma 1g (Banana Lemon, Critical Glue, GG4, GMO, Grape Diamonds, Lilac Diesel, Mandarin Zkittlez, MoonRockin Kush, Purple Berry Swirl, Purple Sunset)
Must get one of each. Deals do not stack
I’m so glad Canna Land is finally open!!! Great atmosphere and the employees were awesome! I picked up an 8th of Sunburn and I may have found my new favorite strain!Freshest flower I’ve found in awhile. I’ll be back to get more soon 😂
Thank you for your support!!! We appreciate you and cant wait to serve you again