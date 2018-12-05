F........r
This is the grocery store of cannabis products nice lay out knowledgeable employees/ guide's easy location great quality strains for all budgets no long ✋ have to 👀 to believe
Adult-use recreational dispensary located within the 150-year-old historic former commercial paper mill building on Dwight Street in Holyoke, MA! 15 minutes from the Connecticut border to the south; connected to regional Massachusetts – Springfield, Northampton, etc. – as well as Vermont and New Hampshire to the north via I-91 and flanking interstate roadways; and the Holyoke Amtrak Station is blocks away! Open daily: Monday-Saturday from 10am-8pm, and Sunday 10am-6pm!
Great place. I've been to most of the dispensaries in western mass, and this one was the most welcoming, and efficient. Preorder is quick and easy for those who want to get in, and out. This is the first dispensary I've been to where you can actually walk around, browse the products, and ask questions to an appointed guide. Staff is friendly, enthusiastic, and attentive. Great products, GIANT menu. I would definitely recommend.
This place is a frigging museum. Coolest dispensary I've ever seen. Doesn't have the stale/ sterile vibe of most dispensaries. The manager Isais greeted me and he was super helpful, knowledgable and professional. I was a huge fan of their flower selection and just want to spend all my money there!!
Very cool atmosphere, delicious bud, and friendly, enthusiastic staff! They're very knowledgeable and clearly have a great love of the product. The vibe of the store is really cool and industrial, and their jump suits are so great! I will definitely be returning!
I LOVE this place! The staff is super friendly and knowledgeable and truly care about your experience with them. They are extremely helpful and have a huge variety of local products. Their displays are also incredible and so fun to look at! I highly appreciate their energy and vibes and it's always a pleasure being there. Thanks Canna!!