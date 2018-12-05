h........s on August 12, 2020

Great place. I've been to most of the dispensaries in western mass, and this one was the most welcoming, and efficient. Preorder is quick and easy for those who want to get in, and out. This is the first dispensary I've been to where you can actually walk around, browse the products, and ask questions to an appointed guide. Staff is friendly, enthusiastic, and attentive. Great products, GIANT menu. I would definitely recommend.