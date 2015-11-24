jefflikesweed87
I love their Ionic cartridges, and dabulous. Currently stuck on the lemon cake. $30 for a 1g can’t beat that.
4.9
10 reviews
Weed Snobs Do Si Dos is my favorite strain! Tasty and Stoney! Nancy sold me on to it on Friday! Definitely coming back.
Amazing staff good prices and good weed
I love this shop it’s so small and the budtenders are very helpful. They have a good selection of flower & carts. I really like the Weed Snobs but they sell out of the Ice Cream Cake fast. Will be back
Ice Cream Cake is definitely a favorite! If you call we can set it aside for you! Thank you for your support!
Hells Fire Og by Sesh is gas! Nancy got me hooked on it. Alysha also recommended the Grease Monkey so I got both. Thank you ladies!
Thank you for your support!
Weed Snobs cookie breath taste sooo good. The nugs are dense and sticky! Alysha recommended and now it’s my favorite. Thank you
Thank you for your support!
Marshall was very helpful and got me hooked on some White Tahoe Cookies from Cascadia Gardens. Tasty and good high
Thank you for your support!
Weed Snobs Orange Tang is the best tasting sativa hybrid I’ve ever tasted! Got a discount for my 5th visit too! Thanks Fernando
We love our Weed Snobs and appreciate you visiting the shop! Thank you!
Friendly staff! Nancy and Silvia helped me out and I enjoyed the Boss Og 4g. High testing good quality.
We are super glad you enjoyed the Boss OG! It's a customer favorite ! Thank you!
Wonderful and friendly staff. locally sourced bud. They have plenty of varieties to choose from and they know how to direct you the perfect one for every occasion. ask for Spin, Yuki, or Angie. they know their stuff.