Can we brag a little bit? …Canna West Seattle celebrated our first birthday by winning not one but THREE awards at the 2017 DOPE Industry Awards!! Best Male Budtender – Amir, Best Female Budtender – Ariana and BEST STORE STAFF!! Come get to know our award winning staff and let them help you find the perfect products for any occasion. Our staff knows their stuff and you can be confident you’ll be happy with their recommendations. We work hard to thoughtfully curate a clean, high quality product selection while maintaining a wide variety of products at great prices. Whether you’re looking for a high end boutique product for a special occasion or an affordable everyday product, you will find what you need at Canna West Seattle. Psssst...don't forget to check IN-STORE for our SECRET SPECIALS on top shelf brands! We are the ONLY shop in the area that has an ACTIVE MEDICAL PROGRAM for customers with Medical Marijuana Authorizations. You can have your RECOGNITIONS CARDS MADE HERE as well as speak to our Medical Consultant on staff with any product questions. Canna West Seattle is founded by the former owner of Fusion Medical Marijuana, Maryam Mirnateghi, a passionate advocate for medical marijuana patients. We take special care to ensure our Medical Marijuana Program is top notch with caring consultants and the products that patients seek and need. Our Certified Medical Consultant, Liz, is at the store on Mondays through Thursday from 8:00AM to 4:00PM, come in and visit with her, she’ll help get you set up to feel your best!