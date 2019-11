LA-A10-18-0000030-APP, LA-M10-18-0000030-APP Hello Cannabals & future Cannabals. Here’s a little bio about Cannabal City {MEDICINAL ONLY} if you haven’t yet heard of us (and for those who have, check out the referral coupon!) Cannabal City, formerly Grateful Meds, is a Pre-ICO collective operating in compliance with Prop D & SB420 and are recognized by the City of Los Angeles. Our staff consists of very knowledgeable, friendly faces. Upon entering, our Security staff will open the door for you and assist with any special needs upon entry. Into our lobby where you will be greeted by one of lovely receptionists. Once all checked in, you are now granted access onto our showroom floor. Cannabal City is an official provider of 3C Farms genetics. At any given time we have 20+ strains grown in-house! This gives us the ability to be consistently offer superior medication. Beyond our 3C Flower counters, comes walls and alls of Cannabis Products. from high grade extracts, to CBD Dog treats, we’ve got what you’re looking for. Oh ya, we take Credit Cards. but we dont take American Express... FOR THE MOMENT, WE ARE STILL REQUIRING DOCTORS RECOMMENDATION AND CALIFORNIA ID. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE. ***TAX EXCLUDED IN ALL PRICES! OPEN 365 DAYS 9AM-7:45PM ***NEW PATIENTS SEEN UNTIL 7:30PM