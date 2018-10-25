Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
LOCAL, under 1HR DELIVERY, FREE***, COMPLIANCE, fully TESTED in Sacramento City, California Marijuana Delivery Service.
TAXES STARTING JULY 1ST, 2018: 15% excise tax (included in menu price), 8.25% sales tax, 4% city operational tax.
you are tax exempt from 8.25% sales and use tax if you're Medical Use patients
Last Deliveries go out around 5min before closing time.
Minumum Delivery is $50 in Central Sacramento and $75 for surrounding areas , [there will be a different minimum or a delivery fee if you're out of 30 miles range from sacramento]
our regions : Elk Grove, Natomas, Antelope, Arden-Arcade, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Granite Bay, Rancho Cordova, Rocklin, Roseville and their surrounding areas as well.
**FIRST TIME PATIENTS:
(Choose one) *MUST MEET MINIMUM REQUIREMENT
1 FREE PRE-ROLL
or honey candy stick
or 1 gram of flower
text or call us at (916) 800- PURE [7873] for faster assistance
Loyalty and preferrral program for online order thru our website CANNABEAST.CO
You will get 500 points once you sign up to be our member
For every $1 you spend you will get 1 point*
you can use your point to buy our product.
Accept cash , venmo, cash app, paypal, apple pay and Bitcoin
Call or text us to order for delivery only!
(916)800-PURE
(916) 800-7873