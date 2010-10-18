Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We are a full service Medical Marijuana Center located east of Colorado Springs. We have a large selection of Edibles, Hash and accessories. We have daily specials available for our members and non members can receive member pricing all day Sat & Sun.
Mon - 15% off Edibles
Tue - 15% off Hash
Wed - 15% off Bud
Thur - 15% off Glass
Fri- Free Fatty Friday