Deals
10% off flower/oil on all purchases for Loyalty! Not just for first timers!
10% off oil and flower offerings for providing your phone number on purchase!
Cashys Honey by Green Vault
from Green Vault
13%
THC
___
CBD
$10⅛ oz
In-store only
PHD by Green Vault
from Green Vault
13%
THC
___
CBD
$10⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Og by Okanogan Gold
from Okanogan Gold
18%
THC
___
CBD
$13⅛ oz
In-store only
Juicy Fruit by Okanogan Gold
from Okanogan Gold
19%
THC
___
CBD
$12⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Sour Diesel by Okanogan Gold
from Okanogan Gold
22%
THC
___
CBD
$14⅛ oz
In-store only
Whitefire Alien by Bad Rabbit
from Bad Rabbit
25%
THC
___
CBD
$16⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Orange Cream #3 by Calyx And Trichome Creations
from Calyx and Trichome Creations
18%
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Cannatonic by Calyx And Trichome Creations
from Calyx and Trichome Creations
15%
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutch Treat by Snowcrest
from Snowcrest
18%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Marmalade by Snowcrest
from Snowcrest
17%
THC
6%
CBD
Marmalade
Strain
$24⅛ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #4 by Royal Gardens
from Royal Gardens
21%
THC
___
CBD
$12⅛ oz
In-store only
Kosher Kush by Royal Gardens
from Royal Gardens
23%
THC
___
CBD
$12⅛ oz
In-store only
Dirty Girl by Royal Gardens
from Royal Gardens
15%
THC
___
CBD
$12⅛ oz
In-store only
Grandpas Breath by Royal Gardens
from Royal Gardens
19%
THC
___
CBD
$12⅛ oz
In-store only
Vanilla Kush by Royal Gardens
from Royal Gardens
23%
THC
___
CBD
$16⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Meringue by Royal Gardens
from Royal Gardens
21%
THC
___
CBD
$12⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze by Royal Gardens
from Royal Gardens
22%
THC
___
CBD
$12⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Popsicle by Royal Gardens
from Royal Gardens
20%
THC
___
CBD
$12⅛ oz
In-store only
EWE 2 by Royal Gardens
from Royal Gardens
24%
THC
___
CBD
$12⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Cake by Solstice
from Solstice
22%
THC
___
CBD
$26⅛ oz
In-store only
Presidential Kush by Solstice
from Solstice
24%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ oz
In-store only
Citrus Sunrise by Solstice
from Solstice
16%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana OG by Snowcrest
from Snowcrest
15%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
La Confidential by Snowcrest
from Snowcrest
23%
THC
___
CBD
$26⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Kush by Royal Gardens
from Royal Gardens
22%
THC
___
CBD
$16⅛ oz
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies by Royal Gardens
from Royal Gardens
20%
THC
___
CBD
$16⅛ oz
In-store only
Trainwreck by Royal Gardens
from Royal Gardens
22%
THC
___
CBD
$16⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Pie by BIG BELLY ACRES
from BIG BELLY ACRES
18%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Breathwork by BIG BELLY ACRES
from BIG BELLY ACRES
22%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Kobain Kush by BIG BELLY ACRES
from BIG BELLY ACRES
22%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Maui Wowie by BIG BELLY ACRES
from BIG BELLY ACRES
20%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cinex by BIG BELLY ACRES
from BIG BELLY ACRES
19%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackberry by BIG BELLY ACRES
from BIG BELLY ACRES
22%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Tahoe OG by BIG BELLY ACRES
from BIG BELLY ACRES
19%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Split by BIG BELLY ACRES
from BIG BELLY ACRES
24%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Afgoo by BIG BELLY ACRES
from BIG BELLY ACRES
22%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Haze by BIG BELLY ACRES
from BIG BELLY ACRES
20%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cannalope Kush by BIG BELLY ACRES
from BIG BELLY ACRES
20%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Raspberry Kush by BIG BELLY ACRES
from BIG BELLY ACRES
26%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Pie by BIG BELLY ACRES
from BIG BELLY ACRES
20%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
