Deals
All loyalty customers will receive 10% off smokable products (flowers and oils) on all transactions tagged with our loyalty system. Loyalty members will receive tailors deals, discounts, and promotions based on their purchase history. Other discounts on top of the loyalty discounts will be available for transactions over $150/$200, industry discounts, and online reviews. Sign up and save today!
All loyalty customers will receive 10% off smokable products (flowers and oils) on all transactions tagged with our loyalty system. Loyalty members will receive tailors deals, discounts, and promotions based on their purchase history. Other discounts on top of the loyalty discounts will be available for transactions over $150/$200, industry discounts, and online reviews. Sign up and save today!