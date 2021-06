1st time visit and WOW! They were one of the last ones to have the Runtz x Horchata from Eastwood for a reason…. One of the only dispensaries I have been to where THERE IS ROOM TO BREATHE. The doors open to a huge , comfy waiting area which goes right into the sale floor! The displays were all super clean, everyone was beyond friendly and they have some of the best top shelf in town. Free merch and the discounts were the cherry on tp! My girlfriend loved it which is rare so we will be back!