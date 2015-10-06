Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Hello and welcome to Cannabis Coast! We are a recreational marijuana store located in Forks, WA. We carry several different growers including Monkey Grass, Dama, Rogue Raven, and Green America, to name a few. We have flower, edibles, concentrates, tinctures, and paraphernalia available for your cannabis needs.