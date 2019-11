DrMario2007 on October 6, 2019

I decided to make this medical marijuana provider my first provider, and I didn't regret it, as I can see why my some of my family members and friends highly recommended this provider, for a very good reason. The provider is a great guy, and should I note, quite friendly. He also occasionally have some epic merchandises, like Montana Silvertip and some other interesting stuff you could buy. So, I now should echo my friends and family; this place is highly recommended.