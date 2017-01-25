Dryft on April 20, 2017

I have been waiting for weeks to get my card changed over to Cannabis Connection, and it arrived today (4/20)! What a wonderful place - Lenny was so welcoming my first time in, and made transitioning my card over to them easy as pie. Met Ricky today, and couldn't have been more touched by his attention, professionalism, and in-depth knowledge. They take what they do seriously, are making what I would deem artisinal-quality chocolates and edibles, and their flower is some of the nicest I've ever seen. I can't say enough how pleased I am with my new caregiver, and am looking forward to a long relationship with them. bc.