Jamieisfab72
Always a friendly atmosphere. We love these guys and their products.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Always a friendly atmosphere. We love these guys and their products.
Too the guy who looks like he is on steroids, I have been a long time favorite customer. Because of the horrible, rude way that me and my sister were treated by this man we will never be back, and we will share this with everyone we know! He made fun of us when we told him he forgot our discount on 5% friday, giving me my worst customer service experience ever for me!!
I’ve been coming here about 4 months now and the staff and products are great. Rikki and Craig are amazing and knowledgeable. This dispensary has changed my life!
I love this dispensary! The product is the best I have found in the Gallatin Valley. They care about their patients and are extremely professional! Definitely recommend!
Cannabis Connection now gives Vets a discount. It adds a little more class to an already class act dispensary.
Close to town, relaxed atmosphere and the staff is friendly, knowledgeable and helpful.
Lenny and the boys are quality, salt-of-the-earth people who genuinely care about their patients and their medicine. It's the best bud and edibles in town, hands down. The gelato was life changing and I'm loving all the new strains - the Ayahuasca Purple, White Russian, and Blue Venom are my favorites.
Cannabis Connection offers amazing flower strains and delicious edibles! Lenny and Ricky are wonderful people who go above and beyond to help get you what you need. Not only are they professional but they are extremely caring. The location is great as well. Overall I'm 100 percent satisfied with their products and the staff!! I would highly recommend them to anyone! 🤗
Thanks for the great review!
I have been waiting for weeks to get my card changed over to Cannabis Connection, and it arrived today (4/20)! What a wonderful place - Lenny was so welcoming my first time in, and made transitioning my card over to them easy as pie. Met Ricky today, and couldn't have been more touched by his attention, professionalism, and in-depth knowledge. They take what they do seriously, are making what I would deem artisinal-quality chocolates and edibles, and their flower is some of the nicest I've ever seen. I can't say enough how pleased I am with my new caregiver, and am looking forward to a long relationship with them. bc.
Thanks for the review. Hope your card arrives soon
I love Cannabis Connection. Lenny Brown has been my caregiver for almost 8 years. He is dependable and always has the best products. Great bud and edibles. I recently tried the Fire and Ice salve on my ankles, shoulder, and hands. It's a life saver. Seriously. Thanks for being so awesome!!!
Thanks Becky! We love you too!