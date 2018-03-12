Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
ATTENTION!!
PLEASE Always call in to VERIFY that we have the product you are looking for, we are always cycling through products and sometimes we do not get to update the menu as immediate when a product sells out.
Thank you & have a good day!
3-30-19:
Daily deals on oil $5-$35 a gram
Daily deals on flower starting at $5 a gram - $13 a gram
Daily Deals on edibles starting at $5-$10 by Elite Xtrx
3-31-19:
Daily deals on oil $5-$35 a gram
Daily deals on flower starting at $5 a gram - $13 a gram
Daily Deals on edibles starting at $5-$10 by Elite Xtrx
3-28-19
3 GRAM THURSDAY
Daily deals on oil $5-$35 a gram
Daily deals on flower starting at $5 a gram - $13 a gram
Daily Deals on edibles starting at $5-$10 by Elite Xtrx
3-29-19
5 Gram Friday
Daily deals on oil $5-$35 a gram
Daily deals on flower starting at $5 a gram - $13 a gram
Daily Deals on edibles starting at $5-$10 by Elite Xtrx
**EVERY Thursday is 3 Gram Thursday**
(flower deal only)
3 Grams for the price of 2
All the same strain all the same shelf
One deal per person per day.
No discounts
**EVERY Friday is 5 gram Friday**
(flower deal only)
5 Grams for the price of that shelve's 1/8th
excludes the elite case
All the same strain all the same shelf
One deal per person per day.
No discounts
Safe Travels.
-Cannabis Corner Family