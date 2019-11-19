Follow
Lemon Zkittle (LA Lemon Skunk x Zkittlez)
from Citizen Stash
14.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$9.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jean Guy
from Canaca
17.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$29.99⅛ oz
In-store only
White Widow
from Canaca
16.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$29.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Sativa
from Tweed
21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$27.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Sensi Star
from Spinach Cannabis
15.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$31.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Delahaze
from San Rafael '71
0%
THC
0%
CBD
DelaHaze
Strain
$33.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Indica (Blend)
from Plain Packaging
9.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Headband (OG Kush x Sour Diesel)
from Pure Sunfarms
17.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$9.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Highlands (2X Afghan)
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Pure Afghan
Strain
$10.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolate Fondue
from DNA Genetics
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Fondue
Strain
$11.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Reflect (Chemdawg x Tangerine OG)
from COVE
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$10.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Houseplant Sativa
from Canopy Growth
22%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$45.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Houseplant Indica
from Canopy Growth
17%
THC
0.02%
CBD
$45.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Pink Kush
from San Rafael '71
20.19%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Pink Kush
Strain
$36.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Discovery Series Vol. 1
from AHLOT
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$63.995 x 1 g
In-store only
Elixir CBD Peppermint Spray (CBD Remedy)
from HEXO
0.2%
THC
5.5%
CBD
$115.9915 ml
In-store only
Temple (Cannatonic)
from Aurora
0.5%
THC
14%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$35.99⅛ oz
In-store only
No. 301 Napali CBD (CBD God Bud)
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
5.65%
THC
7.96%
CBD
God Bud
Strain
$34.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Nanas (Banana Split)
from Aurora
14.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$9.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Durga Mata 2
from Namaste
5.93%
THC
12.4%
CBD
Durga Mata II
Strain
$9.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Rest (Pink Kush x Bubba Kush)
from COVE
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Kush
Strain
$10.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sensi Star
from Emerald Health Therapeutics
16.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$8.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Shishkaberry
from Namaste
13.8%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
$9.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Moonbeam (Strawberry Banana)
from LBS
22%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Moonbeam
Strain
$35.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Renew (Alien Dawg)
from Solei
17.38%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Alien Dawg
Strain
$9.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
North Star CBD
from AltaVie
0.5%
THC
13.5%
CBD
$12.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Great White Shark
from San Rafael '71
7.5%
THC
12%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$65.99¼ oz
In-store only
BC Belladonna
from Flowr
16.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Belladonna
Strain
$45.99⅛ oz
In-store only
BC Atomical Haze
from Flowr
17.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Atomical Haze
Strain
$56.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Tangerine Dream
from San Rafael '71
13%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Tangerine Dream
Strain
$30.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Vision Qwest (Strawberry Cough)
from QWEST CANNABIS
19.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$50.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Vision Qwest (Strawberry Cough)
from QWEST CANNABIS
17%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$17.992 x 0.5 g
In-store only
No. 416 Cosmic Thunder (Cold Creek Kush) PreRoll
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
15.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Cold Creek Kush
Strain
$7.991 x 0.5 g
In-store only
Quints
from The Batch
10.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$23.995 x 0.5 g
In-store only
No. 401 Jade Sky PreRoll
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
16.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Master Kush
Strain
$7.991 x 0.5 g
In-store only
Cinderella Jack by WEED ME PreRolls
from Unknown Brand
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$13.992 x 0.5 g
In-store only
Solo PreRoll
from The Batch
14.52%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$5.991 x 0.5 g
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Tantalus Labs
12.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$24.993 x 0.5 g
In-store only
No. 402 Blueberry Kush PreRoll
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
15.58%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
$7.991 x 0.5 g
In-store only
THC Sativa ACES
from Aurora
15.48%
THC
0%
CBD
$10.992 x 0.5 g
In-store only
