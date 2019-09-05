messedup
First time there I fell in love with the beautiful heritage cottage with lots of wood and gorgeous stained glass windows so I forgot why I went there lol. The shop had such a warm and inviting atmosphere. The staff greeted me immediately in a very friendly manner. I told them about my health conditions and they helped pick out a product that is absolutely amazing...it worked so well for me. Thank you so much and I'll be back for sure!
We are so happy you have something that is helping! Thank you for your visit and kind review.