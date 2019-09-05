messedup on October 3, 2019

First time there I fell in love with the beautiful heritage cottage with lots of wood and gorgeous stained glass windows so I forgot why I went there lol. The shop had such a warm and inviting atmosphere. The staff greeted me immediately in a very friendly manner. I told them about my health conditions and they helped pick out a product that is absolutely amazing...it worked so well for me. Thank you so much and I'll be back for sure!