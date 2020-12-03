Cannabis Cowboy - Lethbridge Mayor Magrath
No online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Cannabis Cowboy - Lethbridge Mayor Magrath
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 0
1129 Mayor Magrath Dr S, Lethbridge, AB
License 781839
storefrontmedicalrecreational
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm