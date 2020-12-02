Just WOW!!!! They have it all I stocked up on tons of flower because the prices were so LOW in comparison to the other legal dispensaries in the area....10 out of 10 for service too. They went way out of their way to help us make the best decisions based on the product and price we were aiming for. We got 15g Bingo indica it is so dank and it was 70 bucks lol.. with tax the bud tender/ front door guy Jeff helped me out he was so nice and knowledgeable even opened the door for us on the way out.. we bought bud, drinks, chocolate, and they gave me a free shirt!!! We didn't feel pressured to buy and any questions I had he answered. Thanks guys....... We 100% will be returning to Cannabis Cupboard