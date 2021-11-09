Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

EVERY DAY Deals! Valid 1/4/2022 - 1/4/2023 $140 Half-Ounce $280 Ounce Three pre-rolls for $30 Two (100mg edibles) for $40

Veterans, First Responders Discount, and Students Valid 1/4/2022 - 1/4/2023 receive 10% off their purchase

Mondays - 3x 50mg edibles for $45 Valid 1/4/2022 - 1/4/2023 On Mondays please enjoy 3x 50mg edibles for $45! Any 50mg chocolate bar or gummy! Only valid on Monday's

Tuesday's - Customers Pay no Taxes Valid 1/4/2022 - 1/4/2023 We will take 10% off any purchase on Tuesday! Only valid on Tuesday's

Wednesday's - Cartridge or Concentrates (excluding diamonds) will be 2x for $80 Valid 1/4/2022 - 1/4/2023 This can be one cart and one concentrate, or two of the same. Only valid on Wednesday's

Thursday's - 4x drinks for $22.50 Valid 1/4/2022 - 1/4/2023 Any choice/combination of our drink selection! Only Valid on Thursday's

Friday's - Spend $100 get a free joint Valid 1/4/2022 - 1/4/2023 Spend $100 in store and receive a free joint! Only valid on Friday's

Saturday's - Spend $100 get a free joint Valid 1/4/2022 - 1/4/2023 Spend $100 in store and receive a free joint! Only valid on Saturday's