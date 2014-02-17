Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We have the best Flower in Springfield, Oregon!
Be sure to check us out on **Instagram**
@cannabis.llc
and **Facebook** at facebook.com/oregonsbestdispensary!
**We are a licensed OLCC recreational dispensary offering edibles and extracts to the public!** 21+ with valid ID. (or 18+ with valid OMMP card)
**Please call** for the most up-to-date information on product availability; we do our best to keep Leafly as up-to-date as possible.
*Daily specials for REC and OMMP patients*
******WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!******
-**QUESTIONS CONCERNING RECREATIONAL SALES IN OREGON** can often be answered by going to http://www.healthoregon.org/marijuana
******All **FIRST TIME MEDICAL PATIENTS** Get 25% off entire first purchase, exclusions apply.
**OPEN 7 days a week!
Monday - Saturday 10am-10pm, and Sundays 10am-8pm!**
**Our Specials Include:**
**-Medible Monday-**
20% off all edibles!
**-Tokin' Tuesday-**
$5.00 full-gram joints!
**-I Want It All Wednesday!-**
10% OFF Entire store
some exclusions apply
**-Topicals, Tinctures, and Taffy Thursday-**
15% OFF!
**-Friday Highday-**
10% OFF Top and Premier shelf.
Whether its a gram or an ounce - 10% OFF!
**-Saturday Shatterday**
15% OFF all NYA Extracts
[$20/gram and higher only]
AND 10% OFF Dab accessories!
**-Senior and Service Sunday-**
Veterans and Seniors receive 20% OFF purchase.
Some exclusions.
**Veteran's Discount**- All veterans receive 15% OFF everyday and 20% OFF on Sundays, exclusions apply*
**Senior Discount** - All Veterans receive 15% OFF everyday and 20% OFF on Sundays, exclusions apply*
**Exclusions include all consignment products (hats, sand art, etc), as well as any medicated products already on sale.**
***Subject to change at all times.