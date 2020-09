K........t on August 31, 2020

This place is awesome! The atmosphere is relaxing. Definitely good vibes all around. The cartridge I bought was definitely superior to ones I got at that place with the nightmare parking lot. When I left I noticed that they had a bunch of smashed windows and I just wanted to say I’m sorry that happened to you. To the people who caused the damage. Shame on you! You are now officially cursed. Get off my Earth. 🖖