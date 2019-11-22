Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
✨ Smokies low dose edibles (10mg packs) 20% off today! Sour Jamberry, Sour Blue Raspberry, Watermelon & Blackberry flavors available 🍉
About
We are a recreational dispensary licensed under the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) serving recreational customers 21+ as well as Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) card holders.
Our stores have been designed with a unique layout, allowing customers to take their time and enjoy browsing the plentiful selection of high-quality cannabis flower and concentrates, much of which are cultivated in-house. A vast array of topicals, tinctures, and edibles are also available.
We are happy to offer 10% off to all Veterans & Senior Citizens.
**ONE 10% DISCOUNT PER PURCHASE**
**HOURS:** *Sunday-Wednesday* 8AM-9PM | *Thursday-Saturday* 8AM-10PM
There is an ATM on site for your convenience!