We are a recreational dispensary licensed under the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) serving recreational customers 21+ as well as Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) card holders. Our stores have been designed with a unique layout, allowing customers to take their time and enjoy browsing the plentiful selection of high-quality cannabis flower and concentrates, much of which are cultivated in-house. A vast array of topicals, tinctures, and edibles are also available. We are happy to offer 10% off to all Veterans & Senior Citizens. **ONE 10% DISCOUNT PER PURCHASE** **HOURS:** *Sunday-Wednesday* 8AM-9PM | *Thursday-Saturday* 8AM-10PM There is an ATM on site for your convenience!