About
We are open to everyone 21 and over!
Our stores have been designed with a unique layout, allowing customers to take their time and enjoy browsing the plentiful selection of high-quality cannabis flower and concentrates, much of which are cultivated in house. A vast array of topicals, tinctures, cartridges and edibles are also available from some of Oregon's most popular brands! Wyld, Select Oil, Winberry, and Gron, are just a few of the top quality products we carry! Feel free to suggest anything else you would want to see in our shop.
Stop in and chat with our extremely knowledgeable staff, we love providing tours of our store and taking the time to find the right products for your specific needs. Not looking to purchase, and just curious about the new world of cannabis? We are a great help there too!
10% off all products for Veterans & Seniors(55+)
Show us your review on Leafly, Weedmaps, Yelp, or Google to receive half off a premium joint!
Open 8:00am - 9:00pm Sunday-Wednesday 8:00am - 10:00pm Thursday-Saturday at 550 S Roosevelt Drive, Seaside OR 97138
Give us a call at (503) 717-5565
ATM On Site for your convenience.