Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Jamaican Hash Plant is your favorite strain? Have you tried it on PLATINUM TIER testing at 27.8% this a delicious batch!
About
We are a recreational dispensary licensed under the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) serving recreational customers 21+ as well as Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) card holders.
From 2015, we have shared our knowledge, love for the healing power of a plant, and our passion for cannabis and its complex restorative effects. For all of us at Cannabis Nation, cannabis is more than a commodity, it’s a community - a path to healing both medically and recreationally. We cannabis care.
When shopping with us, you will find each of our stores have been designed with a unique layout, allowing customers to take their time and enjoy browsing the plentiful selection of high-quality cannabis flower and concentrates, much of which are cultivated in house. We test each product we sell on the floor and offer a vast array of customer backed topicals, tinctures, and edibles.
Explore more across the nation - swing by and say hi at any location in Oregon.
Beaverton | Gresham | Oregon City | Seaside | Sunriver (Bend)