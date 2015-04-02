We are a recreational dispensary licensed under the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) serving recreational customers 21+ as well as Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) card holders. From 2015, we have shared our knowledge, love for the healing power of a plant, and our passion for cannabis and its complex restorative effects. For all of us at Cannabis Nation, cannabis is more than a commodity, it’s a community - a path to healing both medically and recreationally. We cannabis care. When shopping with us, you will find each of our stores have been designed with a unique layout, allowing customers to take their time and enjoy browsing the plentiful selection of high-quality cannabis flower and concentrates, much of which are cultivated in house. We test each product we sell on the floor and offer a vast array of customer backed topicals, tinctures, and edibles. Explore more across the nation - swing by and say hi at any location in Oregon. Beaverton | Gresham | Oregon City | Seaside | Sunriver (Bend) We are happy to offer 10% off to all Veterans, Senior Citizens, Nike, Intel, and Columbia employees when presenting badge! **ONE 10% DISCOUNT PER PURCHASE** **CASH ONLY. There is an ATM on-site for your convenience. **SALES TAXES (17% state+3% local tax) ARE INCLUDED IN ALL OF OUR PRICES ON THE MENU AND IN THE STORE. What you see is what you pay!