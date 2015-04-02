Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Wanna score some sweet deals?? Visit us on Black Friday - 25% OFF CBN carts, $75 ounces, $2 off 1g prerolls!!
About
We are a recreational dispensary licensed under the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) serving recreational customers 21+ as well as Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) card holders.
From 2015, we have shared our knowledge, love for the healing power of a plant, and our passion for cannabis and its complex restorative effects. For all of us at Cannabis Nation, cannabis is more than a commodity, it’s a community - a path to healing both medically and recreationally. We cannabis care.
When shopping with us, you will find each of our stores have been designed with a unique layout, allowing customers to take their time and enjoy browsing the plentiful selection of high-quality cannabis flower and concentrates, much of which are cultivated in house. We test each product we sell on the floor and offer a vast array of customer backed topicals, tinctures, and edibles.
Explore more across the nation - swing by and say hi at any location in Oregon.
Beaverton | Gresham | Oregon City | Seaside | Sunriver (Bend)
We are happy to offer 10% off to all Veterans, Senior Citizens, Nike, Intel, and Columbia employees when presenting badge!
**ONE 10% DISCOUNT PER PURCHASE**
**CASH ONLY. There is an ATM on-site for your convenience.
**SALES TAXES (17% state+3% local tax) ARE INCLUDED IN ALL OF OUR PRICES ON THE MENU AND IN THE STORE. What you see is what you pay!