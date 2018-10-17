faeriehigh on March 16, 2019

As a first time buyer I was very disappointed with the selection of product available for me. When you enter it is very clinical feeling, and a staff member 'shops' with you while you browse. I was in and out of the store within 10 minutes, I felt rushed. I ended up purchasing 3.5g of Plain Packaging Indica, which was the smallest amount they had available (talk about not being impressed). The flower inside of the medicine looking bottle was dry, brittle and left me very underwhelmed. I have not been back since.