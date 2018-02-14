CannabisOnFire.com has designed an award-winning website offering “anytime/anyplace” deliveries. Purchases can be arranged online. Through our website, you can place your order from your cell phone, desktop or other internet connected device and we will deliver the order to your door-step. Cannabis On Fire is a fully licensed retail cannabis delivery service. Our professional drivers are dedicated to delivering your order on time and in a courtesy, professional manner.

Different than other Cannabis Delivery delivery services, CannabisOnfire has also created a 420 T-shirt store. You can join and show your support of the movement to legalize cannabis by wearing Cannabis On Fire 420 gear. At CannabisOnFire.com, we ask the question, “Why not grow your own cannabis?” If nothing else, it a great part-time hobby. CannabisOnFire.com has team with Cannabis Growing Expert Ryan Riley to produce the Ulimate Cannabis Growing Guide. For a small investment, you can become also enter the lucrative cannabis industry as a grower. CannabisOnFire offer a guide that can help you.

Delivery Guidelines

Payment Options for Delivery

We accept the following forms of payment:

Cash Only: We currently do not accept debit or credit cards, only cash. Due to federal financial and legal restrictions, most merchant banks do not accept California medical marijuana dispensaries as customers. Visa and Mastercard have both come out publicly to state their marijuana policy — That is, no federally illegal transactions may occur inside their systems. As soon as the Federal Government provides additional clarity to banks and financial institutions around credit card processing for medical marijuana, we will be first in line to sign up for a credit card merchant account.

Safety Guidelines:

Abuse of the service or our staff will result in denial of service.

Driver carries no product other than your cannabis medicine

Order must be final when you click ‘submit’.

We will only deliver medical marijuana during daylight hours.

Driver vehicles have security cameras and are tracked via GPS through security headquarters.

Drivers retain the right to refuse service to anyone.

We will only deliver to a residence, your work or hotel where you are checked in. Addresses and contact numbers will be verified.

Our drivers will not be in uniform or in a marked car. Drivers are randomly and anonymously followed by our trained safety personnel to ensure best practices.

Deliveries are packaged in discreet paper bags.

Please restrain dogs and other animals. We do not know your pets and it is easier for all of us if they are restrained during the visit.

Missed Cannabis Deliveries and Restocking Fee

On the specified day of your delivery, if you are UNABLE to be at the delivery location at the pre-determined time, please inform us by phone and your cannabis medicine delivery will be pushed to the next available delivery day. If you are not available for delivery and do not notify us, you MAY be charged a $20 restocking fee. This counts as a “missed delivery.” Multiple missed deliveries and/or making the driver wait will result in termination of delivery service privileges.