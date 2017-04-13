Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Wenatchee Valley's newest rec shop. We started out as a medical dispensary in Seattle and have since evolved into recreational stores spanning across Washington. Our mission is to serve the communities of Wenatchee, Leavenworth, Entiat, Orondo, Quincy, Rock Island, and all of valley w/ the best cannabis on the market. From local to exclusive vendors, our shelves will be stocked with what you need. Cannabis Provisions, providing you with the best.
*Additional Parking in the Back*