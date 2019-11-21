Follow
Cannabis Retreat
$0.01 Gram
Valid 11/5/2019
Receive 1 gram of flower of your choice for a penny when you spend $25 as a first time customer
All Products
Chronic Thunder
from Sunny Farms
23%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Chronic Thunder
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Cotton Candy Kush
from Sunny Farms
24.6%
THC
9%
CBD
Cotton Candy Kush
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Purple Trainwreck
from Sunny Farms
23.9%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Amnesia Lemon
from Sunny Farms
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Amnesia Lemon
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Damn Sour
from Sunny Farms
11.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Damn Sour
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Critical Mass
from Sunny Farms
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
OG Kush
from Sunny Farms
15.5%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Chemdawg
from Sunny Farms
24.9%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Chemdawg
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Mango Sapphire
from Sunny Farms
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Sapphire
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Magic Mango
from Sunny Farms
29.9%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Magic Mango
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Granddaddy Purp
from Sunny Farms
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Grape God
from Sunny Farms
15.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape God
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Chocoloco
from Sunny Farms
27%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Chocoloco
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Cherry Diesel
from Sunny Farms
32%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Cherry Diesel
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Cookies Kush
from Sunny Farms
20.6%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Cookies Kush
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Corn Bread
from Sunny Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Sour Diesel
from Sunny Farms
19%
THC
___
CBD
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Skunk
from Sunny Farms
31.5%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Skunk No. 1
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Tangerine Dream
from Sunny Farms
21.5%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Tangerine Dream
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Black Jack
from Sunny Farms
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Euphoria
from Sunny Farms
11.4%
THC
15.7%
CBD
Euphoria
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Think Fast
from Sunny Farms
26%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Think Fast
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
AK-OG Kush
from Sunny Farms
26.8%
THC
0.6%
CBD
AK-OG Kush
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Big Buddha Cheese
from Sunny Farms
21.1%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Big Buddha Cheese
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Amherst Sour Diesel
from Sunny Farms
25.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Amherst Sour Diesel
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Pre-packed Tangerine Dream Oz
from Sunny Farms
21.5%
THC
___
CBD
$1751 ounce
$1751 ounce
Pre-packed Tangerine Dream Half Oz
from Sunny Farms
21.5%
THC
___
CBD
$90½ ounce
$90½ ounce
Black Jack Budder
from White Mousse
81.6%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Cherry Diesel Budder
from White Mousse
99.7%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Big Buddha Cheese Crumble
from White Mousse
88.5%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Cherry Diesel sugar
from White Mousse
99.7%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Think Fast Budder
from White Mousse
97.6%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
AK-OG x Skunk Sugar
from White Mousse
87.6%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Amherst Sour Diesel Sugar
from White Mousse
84.3%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
AK-OG Kush Sugar
from White Mousse
87.6%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Big Buddha Cheese Sugar
from White Mousse
88.5%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Cotton Candy Kush Sugar
from White Mousse
84.3%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Cotton Candy Kush Budder
from White Mousse
84.3%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Cookies Kush Budder
from White Mousse
98.3%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Cookies Kush Sugar
from White Mousse
98.3%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
