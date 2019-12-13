Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We are proudly serving the rural northeastern region of the state in Warner, Oklahoma with a variety of quality THC and CBD products. All flower, clones, and concentrates come straight from our own farm in Kellyville, OK.