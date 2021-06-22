*** Offering Free Delivery with Minimum Purchase 7 DAYS a Week. *** * FREE DELIVERY with minimum purchase: ORDER @ www cannabisroll ca - Same Day Delivery for orders placed by 4:30 PM. (Orders placed after 4:30 pm will be delivered NEXT day) - Ancaster: $30 (Pre-Tax) Minimum Purchase. - Hamilton: $75 (Pre-Tax) Minimum Purchase. - Oakville: $75 (Pre-Tax) Minimum Purchase. *How it Works: - Curbside Pick-Up: 1. Order Online. 2. Choose either option: - “Cash” Option: for Pay at Store. (Cash, Debit, Visa, Master Card) - “Credit Card” Option: for Pre-Paid with Credit Card. (Must bring your payment Credit Card) 3. Your order will be ready in 15- 20 mins. 4. Please bring a valid Government- issued Photo ID & Payment for pick-up. - Delivery: 1. Order Online. (Same Day Delivery for orders placed by 4:30 PM) 3. "Credit Card" Pre-paid Option Only for delivery. 4. Please wait for a text message and Show your valid Government-issued Photo ID & Payment Credit card upon delivery. - Phone Order: 1. Call us at 905-304-9999 2. Please bring a valid Government- issued Photo ID & Payment for Curbside Pick-up. Note: - All CASH & DEBIT orders need to be picked up by the end of the day, Otherwise, the order will be canceled. - ALL Sales are Final. We apologize for any inconvenience. * Curb-Side Pick-Up and Delivery Only at this time.