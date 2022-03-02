Cannabis Sensation - Burlington
321.1 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
125 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Cannabis Sensation - Burlington
Cannabis Sensation is a family owned and operated dispensary. We strive to provide everyone who walks through our doors with a warm and welcoming experience each visit. We offer a wide variety of flowers, edibles, concentrates, CBD topicals/creams, concentrates and several other cannabis products to cater to your specific needs. At Cannabis Sensation, we value YOU. We want to know about your needs, which is why we pride ourselves in providing our customers with quality cannabis products and services. Come check us out and see for yourself!
Leafly member since 2022
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
Photos of Cannabis Sensation - Burlington
Show all photos