We are excited to provide safe access to Cannabis in Cle Elum, Washington and look forward to meeting you.
Cannabis Super Store is a fully licensed for both Recreational & Medical with a huge selection of flower, concentrates, edibles, and all of your favorite products. online ordering for in store pickup is now available click [http://tbkr.co/w-cbss](http://tbkr.co/w-cbss) and your products will be waiting for your pickup with a valid ID
Required Disclaimer: This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.