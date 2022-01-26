Welcome to CANNABIS XPRESS Brampton on Hurontario St - the first of our dispensary chain founded with a simple idea: To provide quick and easy access to consumers for cannabis products they enjoy at reasonable prices that will make you a customer for life. Let's face it, all dispensaries carry the same products anyway. So why pay more and spend longer in store when you don't have to? We are proud to serve Brampton from possibly the smallest retail store in the province. CANNABIS XPRESS carries a curated list of high quality cannabis brands and accessories like vaporizers, bongs, pipes, rolling papers, and more. Come visit us today if you're in the Brampton area.