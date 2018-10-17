coldstar973 on March 6, 2019

First of all, the store is very clean. The interior is beautiful and hi-tech. You can easily have access to info about cannabis right after you enter the door. The staff is very friendly and always ready to give you general info about cannabis. The interior has a MdDonald's kind of look which makes the experience pleasant. The only negative point for the moment is that their inventory is limited but I suggest you take a look at their website to give you an idea of what they have. Prices are a little high but considering the cost of shipping to the store, it's fair. As of March 2019, prices are around $10 for the cheapest gram to nearly %70 for the most expensive 3.5 grams. Oh and it is possible to buy online and have your stuff delivered right to your door. Perfect for people living in the communities outside of Whitehorse.