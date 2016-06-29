Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
With over 3+ years experience in the WA State Medical Marijuana scene we’ve actively been involved in the development & growth of the Seattle Cannabis Industry. Now that we're a licensed I-502 retailer our main goal is to provide an amazing & fun recreational marijuana experience to Adults 21+ years old in the North Seattle communities of Richmond Beach, Shoreline, & Edmonds. Quality over quantity has & always will be the cornerstone of our company. We strive to bring you the best products that the WA. Cannabis Industry can provide & are constantly working with our Vendors & Processors to make sure we offer a wide variety of merchandise to enhance your recreational cannabis experience.