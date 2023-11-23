Cannabist Suffolk is now serving the medical cannabis community. This dispensary is cash only; an ATM is available onsite for a fee. When visiting the dispensary, patients must bring: Medical Certification VA Drivers License or photo ID & Proof of VA Residency Registered agents (caregivers), must also have their Virginia Board of Pharmacy registration card or email along with valid government photo ID. A HIGHER STANDARD Our focus is on two things: better products and better service. We put the best of the best on our shelves and provide an experience that can't be found anywhere else. A HIGHER KNOWLEDGE Our passion for cannabis is at the core of every team member you encounter while shopping here. We're constantly learning and striving to a level of expertise so that we're prepared to answer any question and help guide you through the best possible experience. A HIGHER CALLING We want to inspire those who walk through our doors and show you what the world of cannabis has to offer. Whether it's relieving pain, lifting spirits, or taking yourself to a higher ground, we want you to share in our love for this plant.