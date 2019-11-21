Follow
Cannabis Therapeutics
grape cola
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
excalibur
from pleasant plant farms
17%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
honey trap
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
blackwater og
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
tangerine haze
from Unknown Brand
9.5%
THC
3%
CBD
Tangerine Haze
Strain
$91 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Jagermeister
from Unknown Brand
12.7%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
gelato
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
blue dream
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Maui Wowie
from Cannabis Therapeutics
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
blu dream
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$111 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
grape soda
from Unknown Brand
20.9%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Grape Soda
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
golden goat
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
bubba kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
super lemon haze
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
royal kush
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
blockhead
from high ave
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
sour tarts
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
LARRY OG
from Unknown Brand
19.5%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
cheese
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
flo
from Unknown Brand
15.9%
THC
0.41%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
purple urkle x grapefruit x cookies x god bud
from Unknown Brand
25.1%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
skywalker
from Unknown Brand
25.5%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
gelato
from Unknown Brand
21.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
emerald bay purps
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
gorilla glu
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
apocalypse
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
1.3%
CBD
apocalypse
Strain
$91 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
acapulco gold
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
panama red
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
deathstar
from Unknown Brand
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Death Star
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
white widow extreme
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
banana kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
cbd apocalypse
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
9%
CBD
cbd apocalypse
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
northern lights
from Unknown Brand
28%
THC
5.6%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
samoa
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0.08%
CBD
samoa
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Temple Kush
from Dee's Sowing
23.5%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
banana punch
from Unknown Brand
18.5%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
bavarian cream
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
blue dream
from green hill garden
15.2%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
12