PLEASE NOTE: At the moment, we can only accept cash! Murray County's original dispensary! Cannabis Therapeutics is a medical cannabis dispensary located nextdoor to Subway in Davis Oklahoma. Davis is about 25 miles north of Ardmore and about 75 miles south Of Oklahoma City. We are on the opposite side of I-35 from Turner Falls. We carry a variety of vaporizers from Boundless Technology, as well as a selection of pipes, water pipes, and dab rigs. We also offer locally crafted chillums and dab tools Cannabis Therapeutics is also a grower and processor. As a company, CTI will specialize in organically grown concentrates for use by cancer patients, as well as clients with many other medical conditions. We will also offer chemical free concentrate extraction for growers and patients.