Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Best prices I have found in town both in the front (Hidden Joint) and the back (Cannabis Tree). Something for everyone from top shelf down to shake. Amazing selection of joints both in front and back. This is my #1 stop if I just want a treat or buying in bulk.
MyDude777
on January 4, 2018
$50 f*cking ounces!
bullshivic
on November 24, 2017
I love this store. Great employees and low prices.
moodyh750
on September 4, 2017
love it.very economy minded,good cheap prices and bud,extracts etc.Hidden Joint next door,couldn't be better.great staff.
kronickmike
on August 26, 2017
love this store and the people great place to shop for both low price and high quality