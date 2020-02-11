www.cannabledelivery.com

Secure legal cannabis delivered to the Central Valley.

Cannable is dedicated to providing adults aged 21 with safe access to the finest legal cannabis in the state of California. Located in the heart of the Central Valley.

Sit back, relax. We got you.

Cannable is open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, making it easy for you to place an order anytime during the day. Deliveries can be scheduled for the same or next day and to the private property location of your choice. Our customer service reps and our budtender drivers have extensive knowledge and are ready to help you place your first order or find something new.

Safety and Security First

At Cannable, you are our main priority. From the online shopping experience to the actual delivery itself, we want you to feel confident and comfortable in your decision to use Cannable.

Our online platform keeps your information secure. All of our drivers go through an extensive background check and training so you can rest easy when scheduling your next delivery.

Quality Above All

Each product is hand-selected by our team of buyers to ensure that it meets our criteria. All items for sale on Cannable are third-party tested and come with a COA. We scour the state for the best variety of products across all categories and price points, so you have the best selection to choose from in the area.