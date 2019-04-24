Austin4ou on June 14, 2019

I’ve been to most of the dispensaries in Norman and don’t have anything bad to say about any of them but Cannabless is the best around in my opinion. They always have a variety of strains starting at $6 a gram. My father in law wasn’t a fan of the vape cartridge he purchased but I have enjoyed the edibles I’ve purchased. The store itself is nice w/ a view of their soon to come grow room. The staff is amazing, friendly, and always willing to listen to your needs and help you pick the medication that is right for you. Take all of this and add in the many discounts they offer such as military, early bird, and visit rewards and Cannabless is by far worth all 5 stars!! I also do a personal review on at least 3 or 4 strains a week so hit me up and I am more than happy to share my opinions.