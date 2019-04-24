kenmum
Great prices and deals.
4.2
10 reviews
really nice employees
Been here a few times with mixed results. First visit I got some bottom-shelf and it was straight trash. The next time I got some top-shelf that was straight up some of the best cannabis I have had. Came back a few more times and had good results, so just hoping the first time was a fluke. Budtenders are always very friendly and weigh the flower out in front of you. Will come back again!
Good place great deals nice people
I went in for the distillate syringe and when I asked about lab tests or ingredients I was told “it’s 50/50”. Which i thought meant 1:1. After I get to trying it the terp flavor was unbelievably strong and gross. When I vape it there is all kind of pain in my throat/lung that is not there when using other distillates. The high resembles scraping a pipe and lighten up the resin chunks. Now I get it I am buying a budget product so I did not expect smacking 99% effects, but I do deserve to know wtf is in it and if it’s unsuitable for use due to flavor than it shouldn’t be sold at all. Another seriously negative aspect of this place is they take a photo of your Id using an iPad. So much for my identity not getting stolen. Won’t be back
good quality with great prices
I’ve been to most of the dispensaries in Norman and don’t have anything bad to say about any of them but Cannabless is the best around in my opinion. They always have a variety of strains starting at $6 a gram. My father in law wasn’t a fan of the vape cartridge he purchased but I have enjoyed the edibles I’ve purchased. The store itself is nice w/ a view of their soon to come grow room. The staff is amazing, friendly, and always willing to listen to your needs and help you pick the medication that is right for you. Take all of this and add in the many discounts they offer such as military, early bird, and visit rewards and Cannabless is by far worth all 5 stars!! I also do a personal review on at least 3 or 4 strains a week so hit me up and I am more than happy to share my opinions.
First time in today and I loved that they had a nice variety of flower and also, that they had bongs n such as well. All good prices. The budtender who worked with me was knowledgable, patient and friendly. I've already recomemded to friends and will definitely be back💚
Not always the best flower but easily the best pricing. Have been in multiple times now, always super friendly.
WATCH OUT. They require a photo of your DL before you can enter, in addition to your patient ID.