Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Portland's Oldest Dispensary is opening a new location to spread the bliss. With 6 years of providing Oregon with the highest quality cannabis - with affordable prices. We take pride in making sure that all of our customers find their own bliss. We are located right across from the DMV on Powell Blvd.