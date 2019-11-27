Follow
Deals
$50, $60, $75, $99 & $160 Mix & Match Ounces!
With up to 60 strains on our shelves what better way to try them all with our Mix & Match option! As long as the strains are in the same OUNCE tier you can pick and choose which strains you take home today!
**pricing does not include tax** *While supplies last* Our $50 and $60 tiers go quick!
$99 oz- Howard Da Monk (Excolo)
from Excolo Farms
22.21%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Howard Da Monk
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Animal Mint (Burk Brothers)
from Burk Brothers
19.5%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Animal Mint
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Big Smooth (EVG)
from EVG
20.18%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Borderline Xtreme (Pharmer's Market)
from Pharmer's Market
21.16%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Borderline Xtreme
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$99oz- Chiesel (Garden First Cannabis)
from Garden First Cannabis
26.96%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Citrus Berry (Burk Brothers)
from Burk Brothers
20.4%
THC
0.51%
CBD
Citrus Berry
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Dolato (Burk Brothers)
from Burk Brothers
25.7%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Downtown Lounge (Heroes of the Farm)
from Heroes of the Farm
22.5%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Downtown Lounge
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Grape Durban (Boring Weed Co.)
from Boring Weed Co.
18.2%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Grape Durban
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Highway 30 OG (OrGro Tech)
from OrGro Tech
26.23%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Highway 30 OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Imperial Rabbi (OrGro Tech)
from OrGro Tech
26.07%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Imperial Rabbi
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Interspecies Erotica (Heroes of the Farm)
from Heroes of the Farm
24.7%
THC
0.09%
CBD
interspecies erotica
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Katsu Bubba Kush (Cloud Cover)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
24.16%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Katsu Bubba Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Kimbo Kush (EVG)
from EVG
21.66%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Legendary Tartukan (OrGro Tech)
from OrGro Tech
20.88%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Legendary Tartukan
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Mimosa (Burk Brothers)
from Burk Brothers
21.4%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Moscovium (Heroes of the Farm)
from Heroes of the Farm
22.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
moscovium
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- MotorBreath (Burk Brothers)
from Burk Brothers
26.3%
THC
0.46%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Mt. Hood Magic (Boring Weed Co.)
from Boring Weed Co.
22.66%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mt. Hood Magic
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Mumbles (Burk Brothers)
from Burk Brothers
24%
THC
0.44%
CBD
Mumbles
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Obama Kush (Oregon Roots)
from Oregon Roots
22.86%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- OG Chem (Burk Brothers)
from Burk Brothers
25.6%
THC
0.21%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- OG Pie Breath (Burk Brothers)
from Burk Brothers
21.2%
THC
0.2%
CBD
OG Pie Breath
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Orange Cookies (Burk Brothers)
from Burk Brothers
27.1%
THC
0.46%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Orange Cru$h (KGB Farms)
from KGB FARMS
27.05%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Orange Crush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Original Glue (f.k.a GG4) (OrGro Tech)
from OrGro Tech
25.81%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Punch Breath (Burk Brothers)
from Burk Brothers
20.2%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Punch Breath
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Quad Dawg (Ripped City Gardens)
from Ripped City Gardens
26.99%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Quad Dawg
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Queso Perro (Cloud Cover)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
28.55%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Queso Perro
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Soul Assassin (OrGro Tech)
from OrGro Tech
23.49%
THC
0.33%
CBD
Soul Assassin
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Sour Garlic Cookies(Burk Brothers)
from Burk Brothers
24.4%
THC
0.36%
CBD
Sour Garlic Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Star Destroyer (Burk Brothers)
from Burk Brothers
25.8%
THC
0.46%
CBD
Star Destroyer
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Stripper OG (Burk Brothers)
from Burk Brothers
20.4%
THC
0.33%
CBD
Stripper OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Sundae Driver (Burk Brothers)
from Burk Brothers
18.8%
THC
0.53%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Sunset M.A.C.(Burk Brothers)
from Burk Brothers
28.2%
THC
0.36%
CBD
Sunset
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Tropicana Kush (Burk Brothers)
from Burk Brothers
25.1%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Tropicana Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- Wedding Crasher (Burk Brothers)
from Burk Brothers
17%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$160oz- White Crush (KGB)
from KGB FARMS
23.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
white crush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
