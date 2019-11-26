Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Closed for Thanksgiving! BUT, we shall see you all at 10am Friday morning!
About
Cannabliss & Co's downtown location! We strive to provide a quality product at a lower cost to you.
Stop by and check out our selection of $50, $75, $99 & $175 Oz's! 80+ strains in stock always & at different price points! Love extracts? We off 20% off when you buy your 5 gram daily limit! Find Your Bliss! (All Pricing is Pretax)
Top Shelf Tuesday's! Every Tuesday you can treat yourself to 10% off ANY of our Top Shelf strains! Free Cannabliss shirt with top shelf ounce that offers a 5% discount when you rock it in!