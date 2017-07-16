Deals
😄 $150/oz Strains (Pre-tax) 💨 ✾ 8541 ✾ Animal Mints ✾ Apricot Octane ✾ Big Smooth ✾ Borderline Xtreme ✾ Burnie MAC ✾ Chiesel ✾ Dolato ✾ Downtown Lounge ✾ GG #4 ✾ GMO Cookies ✾ Grape Durban ✾ Headband ✾ Highway 30 OG ✾ Interspecies Erotica ✾ Katsu Bubba Kush ✾ Kimbo Kush ✾ Lion's Gold ✾ Moscovium ✾ Motor Breath ✾ Mt. Hood Magic ✾ Mumbles ✾ Obama Kush ✾ OG Pie Breath ✾ Pie Hoe ✾ Punch Breath ✾ Quad Dawg ✾ Snowland ✾ Sophie's Breath ✾ Star Destroyer ✾ Strawberry Kush ✾ Super Dutch ✾ Urban Mimosa ✾ Wedding Crasher ✾ White Tahoe Cookies ✾ Wonder Dog ✾ Wookie 😄 $99/oz Strains (Pre-tax) 💨 ✾ Banana Punch ✾ Blue Lemon Thai ✾ Blueberry Cookies ✾ Caramel Cream ✾ Chem Fire OG ✾ Cherry Chem ✾ Critical Mass *CBD* ✾ Durban Poison ✾ Deadhead OG ✾ Eskimo Kisses ✾ GG#4 ✾ Harlequin ✾ Mt. Hood Magic ✾ Platinum Purple ✾ Purple Marriage Counselor ✾ Purple Widow ✾ Quantum Kush ✾ Queso Perro ✾ Royal Highness ✾ Rude Dragon ✾ Rude Boi ✾ San Fernando Valley ✾ Secret Formula ✾ Shiatsu Kush ✾ Squirt ✾Wedding Cake 😄 $75/oz Strains (Pre-tax) 💨 ✾ Coogies B-Buds ✾ Grape Stomper B-Buds ✾ Hindu Kush ✾ Kali ✾ Orange Ghost B-Buds ✾ Presidential Kush B-Buds ✾ Purple Punch ✾ Sour Tangie B-Buds ✾ Stardawg B-Buds 😄 $60/oz Strains (Pre-tax) 💨 ✾ Venom OG 😄 $50/oz Strains (Pre-tax) 💨 ✾ Oregon Diesel ***While Supplies Last!***
😄 $150/oz Strains (Pre-tax) 💨 ✾ 8541 ✾ Animal Mints ✾ Apricot Octane ✾ Big Smooth ✾ Borderline Xtreme ✾ Burnie MAC ✾ Chiesel ✾ Dolato ✾ Downtown Lounge ✾ GG #4 ✾ GMO Cookies ✾ Grape Durban ✾ Headband ✾ Highway 30 OG ✾ Interspecies Erotica ✾ Katsu Bubba Kush ✾ Kimbo Kush ✾ Lion's Gold ✾ Moscovium ✾ Motor Breath ✾ Mt. Hood Magic ✾ Mumbles ✾ Obama Kush ✾ OG Pie Breath ✾ Pie Hoe ✾ Punch Breath ✾ Quad Dawg ✾ Snowland ✾ Sophie's Breath ✾ Star Destroyer ✾ Strawberry Kush ✾ Super Dutch ✾ Urban Mimosa ✾ Wedding Crasher ✾ White Tahoe Cookies ✾ Wonder Dog ✾ Wookie 😄 $99/oz Strains (Pre-tax) 💨 ✾ Banana Punch ✾ Blue Lemon Thai ✾ Blueberry Cookies ✾ Caramel Cream ✾ Chem Fire OG ✾ Cherry Chem ✾ Critical Mass *CBD* ✾ Durban Poison ✾ Deadhead OG ✾ Eskimo Kisses ✾ GG#4 ✾ Harlequin ✾ Mt. Hood Magic ✾ Platinum Purple ✾ Purple Marriage Counselor ✾ Purple Widow ✾ Quantum Kush ✾ Queso Perro ✾ Royal Highness ✾ Rude Dragon ✾ Rude Boi ✾ San Fernando Valley ✾ Secret Formula ✾ Shiatsu Kush ✾ Squirt ✾Wedding Cake 😄 $75/oz Strains (Pre-tax) 💨 ✾ Coogies B-Buds ✾ Grape Stomper B-Buds ✾ Hindu Kush ✾ Kali ✾ Orange Ghost B-Buds ✾ Presidential Kush B-Buds ✾ Purple Punch ✾ Sour Tangie B-Buds ✾ Stardawg B-Buds 😄 $60/oz Strains (Pre-tax) 💨 ✾ Venom OG 😄 $50/oz Strains (Pre-tax) 💨 ✾ Oregon Diesel ***While Supplies Last!***